3 People Arrested in Technical Support Scam in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police said Tuesday they have arrested three people over an alleged scam in which the suspects pretended to give technical support for virus-ridden computers.

It is the first arrest involving so-called technical support scams in Japan.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Imelda Naga Arai, a 52-year-old Filipino who is president of a company, and two others on suspicion of fraud. The suspects have denied the allegations.

The suspects collected over 20 million yen from over 400 people around Japan through the scam between October 2018 and July 2019, the MPD's cybercrime unit said. Around 80 pct of the victims were in their 60s or older, it said.

In the scam, victims received a false notification on their computers alerting them of a virus infection. The messages told the victims that they would not be able to access their computers, and that they needed to make a phone call within five minutes to fix the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]