Keidanren Calls for Pay Hikes for "New Capitalism"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, urged its member firms on Tuesday to raise employees' pay in support of "new capitalism" proposed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Companies that have seen their performances recover from the turmoil due to the novel coronavirus crisis "are desired to (conduct) pay increases appropriate for the initiation of new capitalism," such as pay scale hikes, Keidanren said in a special committee report.

The report will serve as the guidelines for the management side in this year's "shunto" pay negotiations with the labor side.

Considering widening gaps in the pace of earnings recovery among companies, meanwhile, Keidanren stopped short of adopting a single numerical target on pay hikes.

Last year, the average increase in monthly pay among large companies came to 1.84 pct, slipping below 2 pct for the first time in eight years, according to a Keidanren tally.

