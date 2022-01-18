Japan Set to Expand COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a meeting of related ministers on Tuesday to place Tokyo and 12 other prefectures under a COVID-19 pre-emergency state from Friday through Feb. 13, in response to the ongoing spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The decision will be formalized at a meeting of the government's COVID-19 response headquarters on Wednesday.

The central government had been asked by Tokyo and the 12 prefectures--Niigata, Aichi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki--to put them in the pre-emergency stage.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi are already in that stage.

The pre-emergency designation allows prefectural governors to ask local businesses to shorten operating hours, among other requests. Administrative penalties can be imposed on noncompliant business operators.

