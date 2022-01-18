BOJ Sees No Need at All to Revise Easing Policy: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan sees no need at all to revise its current monetary easing policy, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday, denying a recent media report that the central bank is discussing an interest rate hike, with a view to normalizing its monetary policy.

A rate hike by the BOJ is "absolutely impossible," Kuroda stressed at a press conference following a two-day policy-setting meeting in which the central bank decided to keep the easing policy intact.

"We would discuss policy normalization if we see our inflation target achieved, but we're not in such a situation now," Kuroda added.

In a quarterly report released after the policy meeting, the BOJ raised its inflation forecast for fiscal 2022 to 1.1 pct from 0.9 pct, reflecting rising raw material costs and moves to pass on higher costs to prices.

Attributing the recent price growth to "one-off factors" including higher resources prices, Kuroda said the central bank will continue its current powerful monetary easing campaign "tenaciously."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]