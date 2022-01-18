Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 30,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases came to 32,197 on Tuesday, surpassing 30,000 for the first time.

The previous daily record was 25,990 marked on Aug. 20, 2021, when the fifth infection wave was at its peak in the country.

Japan logged over 20,000 daily coronavirus cases in mid- to late August last year, mainly due to the spread of the delta variant. But the daily caseload dropped in September and remained mostly below 300 from late October to mid-December.

The country's daily new cases began to increase again in late December, amid a fall in vaccine effects and the emergence of the omicron variant. Since the start of 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases has surged over 60-fold from 534 on Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Japan as of Tuesday came to 261, far below the record high of 2,223 marked on Sept. 4 last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]