Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday (8 a.m. GMT) came to 26,355, marking a record high.

The previous record was 25,990 cases marked on Aug. 20, 2021, when the fifth infection wave was at its peak in the country.

The figure exceeded 20,000 for the fifth day in a row.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 5,185 new cases, while Osaka Prefecture reported a record high of 5,396 new cases.

