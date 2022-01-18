Japan Aims to Enable Foreigner-Only Transport by SDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to submit a bill enabling Self-Defense Forces aircraft to transport only foreigners in emergencies abroad, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

The bill to amend the SDF law, to be submitted to the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, possibly in early February, will also review a clause requiring transport operations to be conducted safely.

The SDF law currently stipulates that people with Japanese nationality be subject to transportation by SDF aircraft. While foreign nationals are allowed to board aircraft together with Japanese nationals, SDF aircraft cannot be dispatched if there is no Japanese person to evacuate.

The move for amendment comes after many Afghan workers at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, as well as their families, requested to be evacuated following the Islamist group Taliban's takeover of the central Asian country in August last year.

After the law revision, such locals will be considered "colleagues who have worked together (with Japanese nationals) with the same spirit," according to Kishi, and be subject to SDF aircraft transportation even without Japanese nationals evacuating at the same time.

