COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Expansion to Cost Japan over 1 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's plan to place Tokyo and 12 other prefectures under a COVID-19 state of pre-emergency is expected to result in economic losses of 1,065 billion yen, a private think tank said Tuesday.

Private consumption is expected to take a hit from the pre-emergency designation, halting a rebound that has been underway since the last COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted in autumn 2021.

The prediction by Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute Ltd. <4307>, was calculated on the assumption that the 13 prefectures will be in the pre-emergency stage for about three weeks.

The dining and tourism sectors are expected to be especially badly hit, Kiuchi said. The 13 prefectures made up around half of the Japanese economy.

The losses will expand to 1,119 billion yen when combined with the 54 billion yen predicted to result from pre-emergency already in place in Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]