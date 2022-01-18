Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients in Hospital Fall in 5th Wave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people with severe symptoms among hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Japan stood at 3 pct during the fifth infection wave between July and October last year, the National Center for Global Health and Medicine said Tuesday.

The figure nearly halved from 5.4 pct during the fourth wave between April and June that year due to progress in vaccinations, the center said in an analysis of data on some 49,000 people from hospitals across Japan.

The proportion of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms also fell, to 37.1 pct during the fifth wave from 44.3 pct during the fourth wave, the center said.

The share of severely ill patients declined due to progress in vaccinations among elderly people, though new COVID-19 cases surged during the fifth wave, the center said.

Referring to the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant that may be resistant to vaccines, Nobuaki Matsunaga, a senior official at the center, said booster shots are still "important to prevent developing severe symptoms."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]