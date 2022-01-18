Japan Weekly Hospital Transport Difficulty Cases Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of cases in which ambulance crew struggled to find where to take emergency patients in Japan hit a record high in the week through Sunday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.

The weekly figure jumped to 4,151 from the preceding week's 2,883, up for the fifth consecutive week and surpassing the previous record of 3,361 cases set in the second week of August last year, when the country was hit by the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Of the weekly total, suspected COVID-19 patients accounted for 1,031, up from the previous week's 541 and topping 1,000 for the first time since the fifth week of August.

The surge in such hospital transport difficulty cases apparently reflected the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Another possible reason for the growth is increases in the numbers of accidents during snow removal work and cases in which elderly people choked on "mochi" rice cakes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]