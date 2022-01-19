Japan Govt under Pressure over Gold Mine Heritage Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is under pressure both from South Korea and domestic conservative lawmakers over a proposal for recommending a gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing.

South Korea opposes the listing, claiming that the Sado gold mine site in the central Japan prefecture has an unacceptable historical background. Specifically, Seoul argues that workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at the site.

A group of conservative lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party met and drew up a resolution on Tuesday calling on the government to submit a recommendation for the gold mine site at an early date.

Participants to the meeting said the government should provide counterarguments against South Korea's insistence, based on facts. The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Previously, Seoul opposed the 2015 heritage registration of sites related to Japan's industrial revolution, saying that the history of forced labor was ignored. The sites included a coal mine island known as "Gunkanjima" (battleship island) in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

