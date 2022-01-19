Japan Panel OKs Expansion of COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel of experts on Wednesday approved the government's plan to give COVID-19 pre-emergency status to 13 more prefectures from Friday through Feb. 13 as the omicron variant rages.

The 13 prefectures--Tokyo, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki--will join Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, where the pre-emergency designation is currently scheduled to run until the end of this month.

The government will officially adopt the plan in the afternoon.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that the government will consider adding Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures to the pre-emergency list swiftly if requested by them.

At a meeting of the panel, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said the medical system could be strained in the 13 prefectures. "It is important to take precautions while keeping social and economic activities running."

