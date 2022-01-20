School Adopts Gender-Free Gym Clothes under Student-Led Push

Newsfrom Japan

Shiroishi, Miyagi Pref., Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--A junior high school in Shiroishi in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will introduce new unisex gym clothing from April, under a student-led initiative.

Yumi Ichijo, 15, a third-year student at city-run Shiroishi junior high school and student council president, led the push, calling on the school principal, Hideaki Higuchi, to introduce gender-free gym clothing. Ichijo urged Higuchi to consider the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, including aiming for gender equality, in running the school.

"I first came up with the idea after realizing that this school was not meeting the SDGs, while thinking about them in the context of our school and daily lives," she said.

The junior high school has required blue gym clothing for boys and pink gym wear for girls for about 35 years. Although there were calls for unisex gym wear for the past several years, such efforts were hampered by parents' claims that the change would prevent students from being able to wear hand-me-downs, as well as issues related to the gym wear already in stock.

A survey conducted by the student council on the advice of the principal found that around 80 pct of students in the school were in favor of changing the gym clothing.

