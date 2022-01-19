Japanese Department Stores Prep for Valentine Shopping Wave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Department store operators in Japan are preparing for a wave of Valentine's Day-related shopping from later this month with unique products such as socially conscious gifts and extremely expensive items aimed at capitalizing on "revenge consumption" demand.

Takashimaya Co. <8233> is selling four chocolate products marketed as gifts that tackle social issues such as food waste, including "Cake Aux Bananes," which uses bananas that are discarded for their appearance although there are no issues with their taste and quality.

"We are proposing to resolve social issues through chocolates, which are familiar to us," a Takashimaya representative said.

Matsuya Ginza, operated by Matsuya Co. <8237>, will donate part of its sales of certain chocolate products to nongovernmental organizations aiming to tackle poverty and discrimination.

The company partnered with female chocolatiers, farmers and sake brewers who support efforts to aid girls in poverty to create "Setouchi Chocolat," which uses lemons and sake produced in the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

