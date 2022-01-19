Sapporo Snow Festival to Be Held Online for 2nd Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--This year's Sapporo Snow Festival, set to start Feb. 5, will take place online, the annual event's organizers, including the city of Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, said Wednesday.

The decision to hold the festival in an online format for the second straight year was made in response to the recent rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Instead of setting up a physical venue for the festival at Odori Park in Sapporo's Chuo Ward to showcase giant snow sculptures as in years through 2020, the organizers plan to create a snow sculpture of about 3 meters tall in a location that rarely becomes crowded and deliver on the internet a video showing how the sculpture was made, according to the Sapporo city government.

In November last year, the organizers announced that the 2022 festival will be held at Odori Park on a reduced scale. They gave up on the plan, however, following the sharp resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]