Hokkaido to Report over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases
Sapporo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido is expected to report over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, a daily record high for the northernmost Japan prefecture, people familiar with the matter said.
More than 650 of them are in the prefectural capital of Sapporo, a record high for the city, the people said.
Hokkaido's current record is 727 cases marked on May 21 last year.
