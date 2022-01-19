Hokkaido to Report over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido is expected to report over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, a daily record high for the northernmost Japan prefecture, people familiar with the matter said.

More than 650 of them are in the prefectural capital of Sapporo, a record high for the city, the people said.

Hokkaido's current record is 727 cases marked on May 21 last year.

