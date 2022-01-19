Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo to Act Jointly for Pre-Emergency if Necessary

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The governors of the western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo agreed Wednesday that the neighboring prefectures will jointly ask the central government to place them in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage if any of them finds it necessary to make the request.

Of the three prefectures, Osaka is suffering the most from the ongoing coronavirus resurgence, with its daily infection tally having topped 5,000 recently.

The prefecture has indicated that it would request a pre-emergency designation if the occupancy rate of hospital beds for coronavirus patients there reaches 35 pct. The rate stood at 31.3 pct as of Wednesday. It may reach the threshold within this week.

"It is important that the three prefectures are in lockstep," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at an online meeting of the three governors on the day.

Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki expressed his willingness to "cooperate meticulously, including on a working level," while Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito said that the central government should present its knowledge on the omicron strain of the coronavirus.

