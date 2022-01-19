Japan’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 41,485

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases totaled 41,485 on Wednesday, topping 40,000 for the first time and hitting a record high for the second straight day.

The daily infection total grew by over 9,200 from the previous day. The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 20 to 281, while 15 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported across the country.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed a record 7,377 new cases, its first daily count above 7,000, surpassing the previous daily record of 5,908 cases, marked on Aug. 13 last year.

The Japanese capital’s daily new cases had stayed below 100 since mid-October but started surging earlier this month. After topping1,000 on Jan. 8, its daily count rose to 2,198 on Jan. 12, 3,124 on Thursday, 4,051 on Friday and 5,185 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the daily infection number also hit a record high in the western prefecture of Osaka, at 6,101, its first daily figure above 6,000. Osaka’s daily count skyrocketed about 87-fold from 70 cases on Jan. 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]