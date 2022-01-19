Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 40,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases stood at 40,655 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday (8 a.m. GMT), topping 40,000 for the first time.

Tokyo confirmed a record 7,377 new cases, the metropolitan government said. Its previous daily record high was 5,908 cases, marked on Aug. 13 last year.

After remaining below 100 since mid-October, new positive cases in the Japanese capital started surging at the beginning of this year. The daily count topped 1,000 on Jan. 8, rising to 2,198 on Jan. 12, 3,124 on Thursday, 4,051 on Friday and 5,185 on Tuesday.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported a record 6,101 new cases on Wednesday, its first daily figure above 6,000, surging from only 70 cases on Jan. 1.

Hyogo Prefecture, which neighbors Osaka, reported a record 2,514 new cases on Wednesday, far surpassing its previous record high of 1,644 cases on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]