Japan Panel Seeks Aid to Boost Supply Chains for Key Items

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on Wednesday underlined the need for fiscal and financial support to strengthen private-sector supply chains for semiconductors and other key items that will be designated by envisaged economic security legislation.

Based on recommendations to be compiled by the panel, the government plans to submit the legislation at an early date to the ongoing regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Amid intensifying competition between the United States and China for economic and technological dominance, the legislation aimed at promoting Japan's economic security will feature four pillars: strengthening supply chains, ensuring the security of key infrastructure, public-private technological cooperation, and keeping secret patents on technologies that can be used for military purposes.

At Wednesday's meeting, the expert panel outlined its upcoming recommendations, presenting issues and concrete measures needed for the legislation from the standpoint of industry and academia.

On the strengthening of supply chains, the panel said in the outline that the degree of Japan's dependence on specific countries for not only critical goods but also raw materials and equipment necessary for production of the key items should be considered.

