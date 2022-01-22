Vending Machines for Non-Beverage Goods on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seeing an increase in the number of vending machines that sell items other than drinks, as businesses seek to take advantage of the benefit of not having to come into close contact with customers.

"Gyudon" beef-on-rice meals, "ikura" salmon roe and flowers are just some of the items being sold in machines, as restaurants forced to close on a temporary basis amid the novel coronavirus crisis increasingly turn to the technology.

Customers also benefit, by being able to purchase goods at any time and not having to worry about others looking at what they buy. Some are turning to luxury dishes being sold from vending machines.

Vending machine maker Sanden Retail Systems Corp. sold over 1,000 units of the machine for frozen foods, which it started retailing in January 2021, by the end of September that year.

Restaurants were among its main buyers, with a wide variety of products such as ikura, beef tongues, hamburger steaks and cakes being stocked.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]