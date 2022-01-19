Japan Adds 13 Prefectures to COVID-19 Pre-Emergency List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government formally decided on Wednesday to add 13 prefectures to the list of those in COVID-19 pre-emergency, following the spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The 13 prefectures are Tokyo, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki.

They will be in the pre-emergency stage from Friday through Feb. 13. Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures are already on the list.

Those prefectures will take steps, including asking restaurants and bars to shorten operating hours, to curb infections.

The government is considering adding Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures to the pre-emergency list as early as next week if requested by them, people familiar with the matter said.

