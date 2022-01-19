6 People to Sue TEPCO over Thyroid Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Six people are set to sue Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> over thyroid cancer that they claim they developed due to exposure to radioactive substances released from the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, their lawyers said Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, who were 6 to 16 years old at the time of the nuclear accident and lived in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima, home to the plant, will seek 616 million yen in total damages.

This is believed to be the first lawsuit involving Fukushima residents suing TEPCO over thyroid cancer in connection with the nuclear accident.

The six plan to file the suit with Tokyo District Court on Jan. 27, the lawyers told a press conference.

They currently live in Tokyo, neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture and Fukushima. Four of them have had their entire thyroid glands removed, the lawyers said. Some have undergone multiple surgeries because of cancer metastasis or recurrence, they said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]