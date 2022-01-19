Japan to Give Tonga 1-M.-Dlr Grant Aid after Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide over 1 million dollars in emergency grant aid to volcanic eruption-hit Tonga, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said Wednesday.

The Japanese government specifically plans to supply relief goods such as drinking water and equipment for removing volcanic ash.

The government is also considering dispatching an emergency aid team comprising Self-Defense Force personnel to the Pacific island nation, which was severely affected by the huge eruption of a submarine volcano on Saturday.

Isozaki noted that "ships may be used if it is difficult to airlift (supplies)."

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi instructed the SDF to prepare for deployment the same day. In addition, he decided to send three officials from the Defense Ministry's Joint Staff to Australia as liaisons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]