Japan Pledges Quick Tsunami Warnings after Undersea Eruption

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency plans to make improvements so as to be ready to issue tsunami warnings quickly in case of an undersea volcanic eruption, Naoyuki Hasegawa, director-general of the agency, has told a press conference.

The agency chief admitted Wednesday that it took too much time to issue a tsunami warning in Japan after Saturday's huge undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the southern Pacific.

The agency plans to set up a panel of experts shortly to discuss ways to improve the country's tsunami warning system, in addition to analyzing how air pressure changes caused major rises in tide levels in Japan, Hasegawa said.

The eruption occurred around 1:10 p.m. Saturday Japan time, causing tsunamis in nearby areas.

Shortly past 7 p.m. the same day, the agency said that Japan was unlikely to receive any tsunami damage due to the eruption, while there might be small changes in sea levels on the Pacific side of the country.

