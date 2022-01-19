Japan Average Pump Price Rises to Near 170-Yen Threshold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan rose for the second straight week, nearing the 170-yen threshold triggering government measures to curb fuel prices, industry ministry data showed Wednesday

The average price as of Monday rose 1.90 yen from a week before to 168.40 yen per liter, the highest level since late November last year.

The Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, which conducts the price survey, predicted that the average price will rise further next week, potentially topping 170 yen for the first time since September 2008.

If the nationwide average exceeds the 170-yen threshold, the Japanese government will provide subsidies of up to 5 yen per liter to oil wholesalers to rein in wholesale prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene and fuel oil.

The average gasoline price has already risen above 170 yen in 12 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Nagasaki, Nagano and Kochi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]