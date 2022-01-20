Successor Problem-Linked Biz Failures Hit Record High in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of firms that shut down as owners could not find successors hit a record high in Japan last year, according to a survey report by Teikoku Databank Ltd.

The figure rose 3.1 pct from the previous year to 466, the highest since the survey started in 2013, the private credit research firm said in the report released on Wednesday.

By sector, manufacturers logged the highest proportion of cases involving lack of successors among all bankruptcies, at 12.6 pct, with the number of such cases rising about 20 pct to 83. In addition to the burden of investments in factories and other facilities, funding problems stemming from sluggish business performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on manufacturers.

The construction industry registered the second highest proportion, at 9.9 pct, and saw the number of successor problem-linked bankruptcies increase 3.9 pct to 106, the highest among all sectors. The high figures reflected the fact that it takes a certain number of years to acquire or renew construction business licenses.

The problem of business owners facing difficulty in securing successors is expected to become more serious toward 2025, when Japan's "dankai" first baby boomers reach the age of 75 or older.

