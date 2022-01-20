Japan Author Kanae Minato Donates 10 M. Yen to Tonga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Famous Japanese author Kanae Minato, who has experience of volunteering in Tonga, has donated 10 million yen to the southern Pacific island nation, which was recently hit by a submarine volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

Minato's donation was sent to a fund established by the Nippon Foundation.

The Japanese public interest incorporated foundation said Wednesday that it has established the fund and started collecting donations to support Tonga. The foundation itself plans to offer 100 million yen.

Minato once stayed in Tonga as a volunteer worker under the government-linked Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer program.

"I was supported by the love and kindness of Tongan people during my time as a volunteer and in my life after that," Minato said in a comment posted on the foundation's website. "I sincerely hope that people in Tonga will get back to their normal lives filled with smile as soon as possible," she said.

