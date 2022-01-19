Inoculating Children Aged 5-11 Meaningful: Pediatric Society

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Pediatric Society offered the view Wednesday that vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 would be meaningful.

The society said in a statement that novel coronavirus vaccines "are expected to prevent children with underlying health conditions from developing severe COVID-19 symptoms."

But it did not mention whether the government should impose an obligation to make best efforts to inoculate five- to 11-year-old children based on the vaccination law.

Vaccinating healthy children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 is as meaningful as inoculating older people, the statement also said.

The society specifically pointed out that in the United States children in that age group showed fewer cases of adverse reactions than the other generations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]