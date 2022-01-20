Dining Industry Laments COVID Pre-Emergency Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's decision to impose COVID-19 pre-emergency measures on 13 additional prefectures including Tokyo from Friday has been met with cries of dismay from the dining industry, which had only recently begun to see sales rebound.

It is "gut wrenching" to see restaurants and bars have to shorten their operating hours again, Haruyuki Yamashita, vice chairman of a recently established federation of domestic dining industry groups, said Wednesday.

Behind the industry, there are "many people who engage in agriculture, fisheries, livestock business and alcohol production," Yamashita stressed, referring to the potential impact of the government's decision.

The tourism industry was also disappointed by the resurgence of the coronavirus, after it saw signs of demand recovery in the year-end and New Year holiday period.

"It can't be helped because safety comes first," an industry source said. "All we can do is pray for an early end (of the pandemic)."

