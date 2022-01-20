Japan to Begin New My Number Reward Point Program in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed Thursday that the government will begin a new program of giving reward points to holders of the My Number social security and taxation identification card around June.

Under the program, part of the second round of a campaign to spread the use of the cards, the government will give each user points worth 7,500 yen for registering their My Number cards for use as their health insurance cards and the same amount for tying the My Number cards to their bank accounts for receiving public money.

Kishida made the statement in response to a question by Masaji Matsuyama, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at a plenary session of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. In the session, political party leaders gave questions on the prime minister's policy speech delivered on Monday.

On a question regarding Japan-China ties by Shunichi Mizuoka, the leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the Upper House, Kishida said that he will "seek to build a constructive and stable relationship." The two East Asian countries mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties this year.

Kishida aid that China's military activity around Japan, especially the Senkaku Islands in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, is "of serious concern from a security perspective," adding that his government will "argue what must be argued and strongly urge responsible actions." China claims the Japanese-administered islands, calling them Diaoyu.

