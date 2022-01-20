Anti-NHK Party Leader Found Guilty of Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday found Takashi Tachibana, head of a single-issue Japanese political party critical of public broadcaster NHK, guilty of abuses including threatening a local assembly member.

Presiding Judge Koji Saeki sentenced the 54-year-old leader of NHK to Saiban Shiteru To Bengoshiho 72 Jo Ihan De to 30 months in prison, suspended for four years. Public prosecutors had demanded 30 months in prison and a fine of 300,000 yen.

Tachibana was found guilty of posting a video on the internet in July 2019 in which he threatened a Tokyo metropolitan assembly member for leaving his party.

Judge Saeki said Tachibana used violent expressions in the video that would frighten the assembly member, going beyond socially acceptable levels.

He rejected the defendant side's claim that posting the video was Tachibana's legitimate action as a politician and that he deserved to be ruled innocent.

