Samurai Museum to Open in Berlin in May

Berlin, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Samurai Museum is slated to open in central Berlin on May 8 to showcase antique artifacts related to Japanese samurai warriors, such as swords and armors, the operator announced on Wednesday.

With an area of 1,500 square meters, the museum will exhibit over 1,000 items collected over some 30 years by Peter Janssen, the founder of the new museum.

It will be the largest samurai-themed museum outside Japan and the first in Europe, according to the museum operator.

The museum's oldest display was made around 500 A.D. in the latter half of Japan's Kofun (tumulus) period, while the most recent one was made in the early days of the 1868-1912 Meiji era.

Besides weapons and armors, artworks such as a piece by Sadahide Utagawa, an "ukiyoe" traditional woodblock print artist, will also be displayed at the museum.

