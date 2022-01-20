Japan to Send SDF Aircraft, Vessel to Aid Tonga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces will send two C-130 transport aircraft and a transport vessel to aid Tonga's recovery from the recent undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Thursday.

The Air SDF planes are scheduled to arrive in Australia Friday, carrying drinking water. The Maritime SDF vessel Osumi will depart for Tonga shortly.

The transport ship will deliver supplies including high-pressure washers to clear away volcanic ash and carrier carts as well as two CH-47 transport helicopters of the Ground SDF.

The SDF mission will involve some 300 personnel. The SDF will work hard to support Tonga, Kishi told reporters.

At a parliamentary meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "We'll work together with countries such as Australia and New Zealand" to aid Tonga.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]