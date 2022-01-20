Japan Emperor Sends Sympathy to Tonga after Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito sent a telegram of sympathy to King Tupou VI of Tonga after a massive undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami hit the South Pacific country, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

Japan's Imperial Family has had close interactions with Tonga's royal family. The Emperor visited Tonga with Empress Masako in 2015, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess, to attend the coronation ceremony of King Tupou VI.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]