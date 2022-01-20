Hokkaido Seen Logging Some 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido is expected to report around 1,400 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, marking a record daily high for the second straight day, Hokkaido government officials said.

Of the estimated total, Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, is seen logging about 790 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily number for the city, the officials said.

Hokkaido's daily novel coronavirus infection count came to 1,170 on Wednesday, topping 1,000 for the first time.

The occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Hokkaido has been on the rise, standing at 15.8 pct as of Tuesday, according to the officials.

In response to the worsening infection situation, the government of Hokkaido is slated to hold a meeting Friday to discuss the advisability of asking the central government for COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for the prefecture.

