Tokyo Raises COVID-19 Infection Alert to Highest Level

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government raised on Thursday its novel coronavirus infection alert to the highest level on its four-tier scale for the first time since September, amid a spike in infection cases.

The Japanese capital raised the alert to monitor the infection situation by one notch, up for the third consecutive week, at its COVID-19 monitoring meeting.

The metropolitan government also raised the alert to monitor the medical availability by a notch to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale.

Infections in Tokyo had been on the rise since the turn of the year, due to the spread of the omicron variant.

Tokyo confirmed 7,377 new cases on Wednesday, the most ever. The seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases stood at 4,555.3, jumping roughly fourfold from a week before.

