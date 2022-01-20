8 More Japan Prefectures to Seek COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Eight more prefectures in Japan are slated to ask the central government to place them in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage to deal with the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, it was learned on Thursday.

The central government decided only on Wednesday to place Tokyo and 12 other prefectures in the pre-emergency stage from Friday until Feb. 13. Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures are already on the pre-emergency list.

Of the eight, the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the central prefecture of Shizuoka and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo are seen making the request on Friday, and the southwestern prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga and Oita on Monday.

Following the prefectures' requests, the central government is expected to consult with experts and then formally decide at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters next week to add them to the list of prefectures in the pre-emergency stage.

On Thursday, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters that his prefecture and its two neighbors, Kyoto and Hyogo, will jointly ask for the pre-emergency designation.

