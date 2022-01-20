Japan to Approve COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to approve U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, likely on Friday, after a health ministry panel endorsed the vaccine on Thursday.

Whether to make it obligatory to make efforts to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 is expected to be discussed at a meeting of a different ministry panel next Wednesday.

The government aims to start inoculating such children as early as March.

In Japan, the daily number of new coronavirus cases has continued to renew its record high in recent days, as the omicron variant of the virus is raging.

Infections are spreading also among unvaccinated young children. Of some 160,000 people confirmed as positive for the virus between Jan. 12 and Tuesday, children below 10 years old accounted for 12,947, or 8 pct.

