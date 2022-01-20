Kishida Rejects Reclassifying COVID-19 to Influenza Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday ruled out reclassifying COVID-19 to be on par with seasonal influenza under the infectious disease law.

"It's not realistic to be changing its position during a surge in infections," Kishida said at a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or Japan's parliament.

He added, "We'll continue discussions on the issue while listening to expert opinions, taking into consideration the fact that the coronavirus mutates repeatedly."

Kishida said that anyone can get tested for the virus for free across the country. "The government will work to ensure stable supplies of equipment so that necessary tests can be done without fail," he said.

On fears of a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the prime minister said that "the government's most important duty is to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens, including nationals abroad, so all measures available will be taken in times of peace to prepare for any situation."

