Top Court Overturns Guilty Ruling over Crypto "Mining" Program

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court overturned Thursday a lower court's guilty ruling for a 34-year-old man over a cryptocurrency "mining" program.

The top court's First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, rejected the ruling by Tokyo High Court and dismissed the appeal by prosecutors against Yokohama District Court's not-guilty ruling, meaning that the defendant is cleared of the charges.

The court battle centered around a program called Coinhive, which automatically used the computers of other people to mine, or earn, crypto assets. The defendant, a website designer, ran the program on his website and used the computers of site viewers to gain cryptocurrencies.

The court deliberated on whether Coinhive was a malicious program.

Yokohama District Court found the defendant not guilty in March 2019, citing a lack of prior notice from investigative authorities. Tokyo High Court, on the other hand, found him guilty and imposed a fine of 100,000 yen in February 2020, saying there was no prior consent from website visitors for putting workloads on their computers.

