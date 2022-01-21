FOCUS: Another Base Issue Features in Nago Election Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sunday's mayoral election in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, will be closely monitored for its implications on the controversial plan to relocate a U.S. military base within the southern Japan island prefecture.

At the same time, the recent resurgence of the novel coronavirus in Okinawa has manifested itself as another base-related campaign issue in the election, with the spike in infection cases traced by many to the U.S. military in the prefecture.

The one-on-one mayoral poll is the first in a series of key polls in Okinawa, notably the gubernatorial election in the autumn.

Opportunity

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]