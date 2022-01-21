Japan Tilting toward Putting Off World Heritage Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is tilting toward putting off recommending a gold mine site for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing, although conservatives in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party call for a swift recommendation.

The government sees it difficult to have the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, inscribed on the World Heritage list even if it recommends the site now, because of South Korean opposition.

With the deadline for recommendations set for Feb. 1, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to be forced to make a tough decision on the issue.

In December, the Council for Cultural Affairs, a Japanese government panel, proposed that the gold mine site be selected as a candidate for 2023 UNESCO World Heritage designation. South Korea called on Japan to cancel its efforts on the Sado mines, claiming that workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at the site.

On Thursday, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a press conference that the most important thing is to have the Sado mines registered as a World Heritage site.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]