Limited Disclosure of Minor Offenders' Names Being Considered

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Public Prosecutors Office is considering identifying 18- and 19-year-old offenders by name only when they stand trial under the lay judge system, informed sources said Thursday.

From April, 18- and 19-year-olds charged with crimes will be regarded as specified juveniles whose real names can be publicized at the time of indictment based on the revised juvenile law.

The revised law will expand the scope of criminal charges against minors subject to prosecution from homicide to robbery, rape, arson and others punishable by at least one-year imprisonment.

According to the sources, judicial authorities and the supreme prosecutors office started discussing limiting the name disclosure in the wake of parliamentary resolutions calling on the government and the Supreme Court to give sufficient considerations to the specified juvenile offenders' rehabilitation.

Specifically, the office is looking to restrict publicizing the real names of 18- to 19-year-old offenders to those indicted for crimes of high public interests subject to lay judge trials, such as murder and robbery resulting in death.

