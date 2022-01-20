Preparatory Lodging Starts in Fukushima 11 Yrs after Nuclear Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 11 years after the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, a program started Thursday to allow residents evacuated from Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, to lodge in the northeastern Japan town, including at their houses.

The program is designed to make preparations for the residents' return to their hometown. Subject to the preparatory lodging program are areas accounting for about 15 pct of the town, including around JR Futaba Station, where the lifting of the evacuation order is eyed for June or later.

Futaba is now the only remaining municipality with a blanket evacuation order following the country's worst nuclear accident, which happened at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The start of preparatory lodging marked a "big step forward," said Yuji Onuma, 45, who came from Ibaraki Prefecture, south of Fukushima.

Seeing water and electricity supply restored in his house, Onuma said, "I didn't think at the time of the accident that (my house) could be put back (to its original state) to this extent." He plans to stay there on weekends, together with his two elementary school sons.

