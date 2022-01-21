Japan Emperor's Birthday Greeting Event Canceled for 3rd Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Friday announced a decision to cancel visits by the general public to the Imperial Palace on Feb. 23 to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's 62nd birthday, in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Emperor's birthday greeting event at the palace in central Tokyo was called off for the third straight year.

Usually, the Imperial Family greets the general public at the palace twice a year, on Jan. 2 and on the Emperor's birthday.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Emperor Naruhito and other members of the Imperial Family appeared on the balcony of the palace's Chowaden reception hall to greet about 68,700 people. It was the first New Year Greetings event since the Emperor assumed the throne in May 2019.

Visits to the palace to celebrate the Emperor's birthday in February 2020 were canceled at the last minute due to concerns over crowding amid the virus outbreak, and no greeting event has been held at the palace after that.

