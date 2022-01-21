Kishida to Urge Nuclear Powers to Join Abolition Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he will urge nuclear powers to join an international meting of global political leaders aimed at achieving a world without nuclear weapons.

The conference will discuss "a concrete path to achieve a world without nuclear weapons," Kishida told a plenary session of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The statement came in response to a question by Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of Komeito, the junior party in the ruling coalition led by Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, on the prime minister's policy speech delivered on Monday.

Kishida explained that the conference will comprise sitting and former political leaders around the world, as well as experts from Japan and elsewhere.

By including representatives of both nuclear powers and non-nuclear powers, as well as signatories and non-signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, in the conference, Kishida said he aims to "allow for free discussions where participants go beyond their positions to share their wisdom."

