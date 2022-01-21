Japan, U.S. Urge China to Improve Nuclear Capability Transparency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States, in a joint statement on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons released Friday, urged China to improve transparency about its nuclear weapons stockpile.

The statement referred to the ongoing increase in the nuclear capabilities of China, which does not disclose the number of nuclear warheads it possesses.

Japan and the United States request China to "contribute to arrangements that reduce nuclear risks, increase transparency and advance nuclear disarmament," the statement said.

The statement was drawn up ahead of a review conference on the treaty, known as the NPT, which was due to be held this month.

Although the review conference has been postponed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Tokyo and Washington decided to release the statement in hope of maintaining the momentum of nuclear disarmament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]