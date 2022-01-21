Japan, 7 Others Slam N. Korea Missile Firings in Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Eight countries including Japan, the United States and Britain released a joint statement Thursday condemning North Korea for its recent string of ballistic missile launches.

The countries, also including France, Albania, Brazil, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, said that Pyongyang's "unlawful behavior is a threat to international peace and security."

"These launches demonstrate the regime's determination to pursue weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs at all costs, including at the expense of its own people," said the statement, released ahead of the day's unofficial U.N. Security Council meeting over the missile firings.

On the occasion of an emergency meeting of the council Jan. 10, six of the eight nations, excluding Brazil and the UAE, issued a similar statement.

The Security Council itself stopped short of releasing a statement criticizing North Korea's actions at the Thursday and Jan. 10 meetings.

