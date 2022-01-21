Japanese Officials Punished over Construction Data-Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese infrastructure ministry said Friday it has punished 10 officials over its tampering of construction orders data.

Six of them were punished with a 10 pct pay cut for one to three months. Vice infrastructure minister Kunihiro Yamada was reprimanded for his poor oversight.

Infrastructure minister Tetsuo Saito and his two deputies will voluntarily return four months of pay and bonuses. Five other senior officials, including Yamada, will also voluntarily return part of their pay.

"The inappropriate data processing is very regrettable," Saito told a press conference, offering an apology to the public. "We'll work hard together to restore public trust," he said.

In the scandal, prefectural officials rewrote construction orders data in survey slips submitted to the ministry for many years at the instruction of the ministry. The orders are one of the core statistics used in the compilation of the country's gross domestic product data.

